Herrera went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Herrera went 1-for-11 over his previous three games before breaking out of the slump Tuesday. All three of his hits were singles in this contest. The catcher is up to a .276/.344/.362 slash line with three home runs, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and one stolen base across 131 plate appearances.