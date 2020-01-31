Play

Herrera will join the Cardinals' big-league spring training camp.

Herrera could potentially be the Cardinals' catcher of the future, but he won't be in contention for a roster spot this year. Still just 19 years old, he acquitted himself well in full-season ball last year, hitting a combined .284/.374/.405 with Low-A Peoria and High-A Palm Beach.

More News
Our Latest Stories