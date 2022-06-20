Flaherty is expected to target around 75 pitches for his second start of the season Tuesday in Milwaukee, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals' choice to activate Flaherty back from the 60-day injured list last week sped up his season debut, but he wasn't able to get properly ramped up for a starting role after forgoing a third rehab outing in the minors. Flaherty was thus capped at three innings and 60 pitches in his 2022 debut June 15 against the Pirates, so he'll need at least one more start to get fully stretched out. He's not expected to face any limitations for his third start of the season, which is set to come Sunday in St. Louis against the Cubs.