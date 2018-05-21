Flaherty (1-1) got the win against the Phillies on Sunday, striking out 13 over 7.2 dominant innings, yielding just two hits, one walk and an earned run as the Cardinals won 5-1.

Flaherty was lights out in logging his first double-digit strikeout effort and first victory of the season with the 13 punch-out effort before exiting the contest after throwing 120 pitches. The talented 22-year-old has impressed in his four starts this season, having yielded just six earned runs over 23.1 innings to give him a 2.31 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and a 27:7 K:BB. With Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez both on the disabled list, Flaherty has almost certainly locked down a spot in the St. Louis rotation for the time being but he's pitching like a guy that should be at the big-league level regardless, and he should continue to make a fantasy impact for as long as he's getting the opportunity.