Gyorko (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Gyorko will rejoin the Cardinals ahead of their three-game series with the Cubs after getting through an extended spring training game last last week with no issues. It's unclear where the 29-year-old will play right away, as Jose Martinez (toe) has emerged as the team's primary option at first base, pushing Matt Carpenter to the hot corner and Gyorko into a utility role for the time being. The versatile infielder could possibly emerge as an option at second base with Kolten Wong scuffling mightily at the plate to open the season. Gyorko was 3-for-6 with a stolen base in three games this season before landing on the disabled list.