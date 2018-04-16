Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Activated from disabled list Monday
Gyorko (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.
Gyorko will rejoin the Cardinals ahead of their three-game series with the Cubs after getting through an extended spring training game last last week with no issues. It's unclear where the 29-year-old will play right away, as Jose Martinez (toe) has emerged as the team's primary option at first base, pushing Matt Carpenter to the hot corner and Gyorko into a utility role for the time being. The versatile infielder could possibly emerge as an option at second base with Kolten Wong scuffling mightily at the plate to open the season. Gyorko was 3-for-6 with a stolen base in three games this season before landing on the disabled list.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could be activated during upcoming series•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could begin rehab by end of week•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Roughly one week from rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Lands on DL•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Likely headed to DL•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...