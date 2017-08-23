Gyorko went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Padres.

Gyorko now has homers in consecutive games and three of his last five contests overall. That's helped prop up an otherwise dismal month, one in which the veteran slugger is hitting just .207 and getting on base in at an unsightly 27-percent clip. However, given his recent power surge, Gyorko may be on the verge of turning the corner on what has been a difficult second half of the season.