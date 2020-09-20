Oviedo could be a candidate for promotion from the alternate training site in Springfield to start Tuesday's game against the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt has already designated Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez for the first and third games of the series on Monday and Wednesday, but Tuesday remains open. Shildt joked that he's put in a name in what he terms "heavy pencil" as a tentative option for that contest; Rogers speculates that Oviedo, who would be pitching on regular rest, is a possibility to be called back up and draw the assignment.