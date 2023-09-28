Oviedo did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in a 7-6 loss to the Phillies. He struck out six.

Oviedo got off to a good start Wednesday, delivering three shutout innings before the Phillies tagged him for six runs between the fourth and fifth innings. Oviedo had allowed just one run over 11 innings in his previous two starts (despite walking 10 in that span). The 25-year-old right-hander flashed some potential this season, though control issues led to inconsistent results. Oviedo will finish the year 9-14 with a 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 158:83 K:BB across 32 starts (177.2 innings).