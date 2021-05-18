Hicks received an injection in his elbow last week and is expected to rest for a month before beginning to build his arm strength back up, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Hicks won't be returning any time soon, as he landed on the 60-day injured list Friday, knocking him out until at least early July. Whether or not he's on track to return when first eligible is not yet clear.
