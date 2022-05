Yepez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Yepez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during the matinee and will head to the bench for Game 2 after starting 12 straight games since making his MLB debut May 4. Corey Dickerson will bat fifth as the designated hitter in the nightcap.