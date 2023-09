Yepez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athleticreports.

Yepez was up with the Cardinals early in the season but has been at Triple-A since early June. The 25-year-old has a .664 OPS in 46 big-league plate appearances this year, though he was better for Memphis with a .255/.323/.413 slash line in 86 games.