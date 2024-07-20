Yepez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a second run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over Cincinnati.

Yepez took Frankie Montas deep in the third inning, driving a two-strike pitch over the left-field fence to extend Washington's lead to 7-1. It's the first homer of the year for Yepez, though he's swung the bat well since he was called up on July 5 -- the outfielder has at least one hit in all 11 games he's appeared in. Overall, Yepez is slashing an eye-popping .390/.468/.610 with six RBI and eight runs scored across 47 plate appearances as he continues to make a case for an everyday role.