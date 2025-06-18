Nationals' Juan Yepez: Stays in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals outrighted Yepez to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
While no longer on the 40-man roster, Yepez will remain in the Nationals organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old has slashed only .199/.273/.301 at Rochester in 2025.
