Yepez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Padres.

Yepez helped the Nationals to a hot start with his first-inning blast, but it was all Padres after that. The 26-year-old is still yet to be held hitless in his Washington career, and his power has come around with two homers and two doubles over five games since the All-Star break. He's batting .368 with two homers, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, one stolen base and eight doubles over 15 contests in the majors this year.