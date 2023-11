Yepez was non-tendered by the Cardinals on Friday, making him a free agent.

Yepez has flashed good power at times over the course of his professional career, but he put up a relatively underwhelming .736 OPS in 86 games this past season at the Triple-A level and struggled mightily in a couple different stints in St. Louis. The 25-year-old will look for a change of scenery this winter.