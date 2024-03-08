Nootbaar has been diagnosed with two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He suffered the injury nearly a week ago while trying to brace himself along the side outfield wall during a Grapefruit League game. Nootbaar will be monitored over the next 10-to-14 days and could swing a bat some over that time based on pain tolerance. The Cardinals are not yet ruling him out for Opening Day, but it would appear to be a long shot. St. Louis appears likely to be without two starting outfielders on Opening Day with Tommy Edman (wrist) also banged up. Dylan Carlson and perhaps Alec Burleson could pick up the slack in the meantime. Top prospect Victor Scott could also potential work his way into the mix.