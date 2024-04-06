Nootbaar (ribs) will play two more rehab games at Triple-A Memphis before being re-evaluated Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar has gone 1-for-11 with an RBI and a run scored through his first rehab games and is now set for at least two more. Manager Oliver Marmol said the 26-year-old outfielder's return to St. Louis is more dependent on him getting enough reps in Triple-A than it is the rib injury he suffered during spring training, so there's a solid chance the Cardinals activate Nootbaar from the IL to make his regular-season debut Monday against Philadelphia.