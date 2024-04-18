Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics while also drawing a walk.

Nootbaar actually spoiled what could have been a productive start for the Cardinals' offense in the first inning when he grounded into a double play after the first two batters reached base to open the frame. He did, however, do his best to make up for it in his next at-bat, opening the fourth inning with a single before coming around to score St. Louis' first run on a Willson Contreras double. The left fielder has now hit safely in four of his first six games to open the season and even swiped his first bag in Wednesday's loss. He'll look to record his first multi-hit game of the campaign this weekend when the Cardinals host the Brewers.