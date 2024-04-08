Nootbaar (ribs) will not be activated from the injured list Monday and will instead resume a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar was back in St. Louis Monday to be evaluated and the Cardinals had left open the possibility that he could be activated. However, Nootbaar is just 3-for-17 so far in five games and the decision was made for him to sharpen his timing before returning. It seems likely that he'll be back this weekend in Arizona if all goes well, although that hasn't been confirmed. Nootbaar is coming back from two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage.