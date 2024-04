Nootbaar is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After starting the season on the 10-day injured list with two fractured left ribs, Nootbaar has progressed well enough in his rehab to make his season debut Friday. Last season for the Cardinals, Nootbaar slashed .261/.367/.418 with 14 home runs and 11 steals over 503 plate appearances.