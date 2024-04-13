Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's win over Arizona.

Nootbaar made his season debut Friday after beginning the year on the injured list due to fractured ribs. He wasted little time making an impact, knocking a 110 mph, two-run shot off Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt in the third inning. Nootbaar finished the 2023 campaign with 14 long balls, 11 steals and a .784 OPS in 117 games. Now that he's healthy, the 26-year-old should see near-daily playing time.