Nootbaar (ribs) could be activated from the injured list Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar will play in what might be his final rehab game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. The Cardinals have an off day Friday and Nootbaar could join them for the beginning of their road trip this weekend in Arizona. Nootbaar has been out all season with two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage. He had been slated for everyday left fielder duties before getting hurt, but it's possible the Cards will consider using him in center field if they opt to send Victor Scott down.