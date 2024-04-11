Nootbaar (ribs) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to make his season debut Friday in Arizona, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Nootbaar had what was going to be his final rehab game with Double-A Springfield rained out Wednesday, but it won't change the plans to activate the outfielder this weekend. The 26-year-old got a late start to the season after suffering two fractured ribs during a spring training game. Nootbaar is poised to take over in left field for the Cardinals, which will results in Brendan Donovan being used more at second base and/or the designated hitter spot. Alec Burleson's playing time will likely be the most negatively affected upon Nootbaar's return.