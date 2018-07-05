Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Activated from DL
Bowman (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Upon Bowman's return to health, he'll be shipped to the minor leagues after accruing a 5.75 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 20.1 innings at the big-league level.
