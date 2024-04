Bowman was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Bowman had thrown six scoreless innings at St. Paul with a 7:2 K:BB ratio. Bowman had Tommy John surgery in September 2020 and ended up missing the next two seasons. He returned in 2023 to post a 3.99 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 58:30 K:BB ratio in 58.2 innings in Triple-A while making three appearances with the Yankees in the majors. He'll likely be used in low-leverage situations and may quickly head back to Triple-A.