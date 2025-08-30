Bowman signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bowman was cut loose by the Orioles earlier in the day, and it didn't take long for him to find a new landing spot. The 34-year-old reliever accumulated a 6.20 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 24.2 innings with the O's, so he will likely have to show improvement in the minor leagues before he gets a chance to join Houston's bullpen. Until then, he'll provide reliever depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.