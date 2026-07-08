Twins' Matt Bowman: Back with Minnesota organization

Bowman signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday.

Bowman will report to Triple-A St. Paul as he kicks off his third stint with the Twins of 2026. The veteran reliever initially signed a minor-league deal with Minnesota in January before opting out of his contract ahead of Opening Day, then re-signed with the Twins shortly thereafter before opting out of his contract again in May. He had most recently been pitching in the Blue Jays organization, turning in a 10.38 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 8.2 innings over nine appearances at Triple-A Buffalo before being released over the weekend.