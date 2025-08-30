Bowman cleared waivers Saturday and was released by the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bowman accepted outright assignments each of the previous three times he was DFA'd by Baltimore, but his latest removal from the 40-man roster will now also end with him entering free agency. The 34-year-old has put up a 6.20 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 24.2 innings in the big leagues this season, and he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in order to land another gig.