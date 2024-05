The Twins traded Bowman to the Diamondbacks for cash considerations Thursday.

Bowman was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday to make room for Jhoan Duran. Bowman appeared in five games for Minnesota this season, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six over 7.2 innings. To make room for Bowman, the Diamondbacks optioned southpaw Blake Walston to Triple-A Reno, while Merrill Kelly (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.