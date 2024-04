Bowman was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday.

Bowman loses his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters with the Twins needing to clear space for the return of Jhoan Duran. He pitched well in yielding just two runs with a 6:4 K:BB over 7.2 innings. The 32-year-old sinkerballer will now go through the waiver process.