Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
It's been a busy three days for Liberatore. He was called up for his big-league debut Saturday but was optioned the next day, only to return one day later with Steven Matz (shoulder) heading to the injured list. It's unclear exactly how long Matz's absence will last, but it look as though Liberatore will have at least a few more starts to prove he belongs in the big leagues. His debut wasn't particularly good, as he allowed four runs in 4.2 innings against the lowly Pirates, but he's talented enough that there's reason to expect more going forward.
