Liberatore allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday.

Liberatore hurled two scoreless frames before the Angels tagged him for four runs in the third, with the final two tallies coming on a Kevin Pillar two-run homer. The southpaw departed in line for the loss, but St. Louis' offense eventually heated up to take him off the hook. This was Liberatore's second start of the season, and it came primarily as a result of Steven Matz landing on the injured list due to a back injury. Matz isn't expected back soon, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Cardinals put Liberatore back in the bullpen given his poor results Monday.