Mikolas allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Saturday.

Mikolas had an extra day of rest after Friday's game was rained out and his started was pushed back. The right-hander threw 82 pitches (53 strikes) in a decent performance, though he exited with the game tied at 3-3. He's tossed three quality starts over five outings in May, allowing 13 runs over 27 innings this month. For the season, Mikolas has a 5.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB over 59 innings across 11 starts. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start in Philadelphia, which is a daunting matchup for a pitcher that has had middling results at best in 2024.