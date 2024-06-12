Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Pittsburgh, allowing one hit and one walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Mikolas carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, when Bryan Reynolds broke up the no-no with a leadoff triple. Despite his outstanding start, Mikolas wasn't able to pick up the win as the Cardinals didn't put up a run until the bottom of the ninth. Though the 35-year-old completed seven innings for the first time in 2024, he only threw 84 pitches. Mikolas has generated a quality start in four straight appearances and hasn't allowed more than three runs in six consecutive starts. He'll head to Wrigley Field to close out a two-start week Sunday.