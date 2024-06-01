Mikolas (3-6) took the loss Friday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

All three of the runs against Mikolas came in the second inning, including a pair on an Edmundo Sosa homer. While Mikolas would blank the Phillies over his final four frames, St. Louis could only muster a pair of runs off Aaron Nola in an eventual 4-2 loss. The 35-year-old Mikolas has started to turn things around after a rough start to the year, delivering quality starts in three of his last four outings. He's lowered his ERA to 5.54 with a 1.32 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB across 65 innings this year. Mikolas is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Astros in his next start.