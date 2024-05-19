Mikolas allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Saturday.

Mikolas threw just 79 pitches (54 strikes), so it's possible manager Oliver Marmol didn't want the right-hander to go through the order a third time in a close game. The lone run on Mikolas' line was a solo home run by Rafael Devers in the fourth inning. Mikolas has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his outings this season, but he's given up five or more runs in his other four starts. He's at a 5.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB through 53 innings overall. The veteran is projected for a home start versus the rival Cubs his next time out.