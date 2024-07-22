Mikolas (8-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings against Atlanta. He struck out three.

Mikolas allowed single runs in the third and fifth but otherwise held Atlanta at bey in picking up his eighth win of the season. Mikolas had allowed a season-high four homers in his previous outing but rebounded by collecting his 12th quality start of the season and his third in four appearances. The veteran righty has been up and down this season with 10 outings of two or fewer runs allowed to go along with six appearances of five or more. He'll take an ERA of 5.02 and a WHIP of 1.23 into his next start, scheduled to take place in St. Louis against the Nationals.