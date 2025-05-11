Mikolas (2-2) earned the win Sunday at Washington, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Mikolas looked solid again as the only blemish on his line was a Nathaniel Lowe solo homer in the fourth. The St. Louis right-hander fired only 69 pitches in this outing as the Cardinals have found success deploying Mikolas in shorter stints. Across his last five starts, the 36-year-old has pitched to a 2.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 26.1 innings. Mikolas currently lines up to take his next turn in the rotation at Kansas City next weekend.