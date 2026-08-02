Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Takes eighth loss

Mikolas (3-8) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three batters over six innings.

Mikolas struggled to keep the ball in the park, at Atlanta teed off for three homers against him, including two in the first inning. The right-hander at least managed to give Washington six frames, but he ultimately fell to his eighth defeat of the campaign and his first since June 29. Mikolas' ERA now stands at 5.67 through 108 frames, which would be the worst mark in the league if he had enough innings to qualify (he's currently four frames short). He's lined up for a tough road matchup in Philadelphia his next time out.