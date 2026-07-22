Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Ineffective as bulk reliever

Mikolas allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one batter over 3.2 relief innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Tuesday.

Mikolas inherited a 4-2 deficit when he entered with two outs and a runner on first base in the second inning. The right-hander got out of that frame without allowing the inherited runner to cross the plate, but Washington scored in three of the remaining four innings in which he appeared. Mikolas has been better this season as a bulk reliever than as a traditional starter, but his overall 5.60 ERA and 4.7 K/9 make him an unappealing fantasy asset in all but the deepest of leagues. He's projected to make his next appearance -- either as a starter or in bulk relief -- at home versus Toronto.