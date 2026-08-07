Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Falls to 3-9

Mikolas (3-9) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, allowing six runs on 12 hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out one.

It was a rough night out of the gate for Mikolas, who gave up all six runs on 11 hits in the first three innings, including seven doubles. The veteran right-hander has struggled to a 7.32 ERA over his last seven appearances (35.2 innings). Overall, Mikolas' ERA is up to 5.89 through 113 innings this season with a 1.41 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Cubs.