Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Falls to 3-9

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Mikolas (3-9) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, allowing six runs on 12 hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out one.

It was a rough night out of the gate for Mikolas, who gave up all six runs on 11 hits in the first three innings, including seven doubles. The veteran right-hander has struggled to a 7.32 ERA over his last seven appearances (35.2 innings). Overall, Mikolas' ERA is up to 5.89 through 113 innings this season with a 1.41 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Cubs.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!