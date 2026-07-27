Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Struggles in no-decision

Mikolas took a no-decision Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out four.

Mikolas rejoined the rotation following a pair of outings as a long reliever, but the shift in role didn't yield better results Sunday. The 37-year-old right-hander has had a hard time putting batters away all year long -- he's yet to exceed four strikeouts in any of his 22 appearances and remains without a single quality start. Mikolas is unlikely to carry much fantasy appeal his next time out in Atlanta, where he'll bring a 5.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB over 102 innings.