Mikolas came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Pirates, giving up two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

It was a vintage performance from the right-hander and a strong rebound from a 10-run disaster against the Reds his last time out. Mikolas delivered his 10th quality start of the season on an efficient 87 pitches (61 strikes) but left the mound on the hook for his eighth loss, until the Cards tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning. Even with last week's implosion, he sports a respectable 4.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB through 58.2 innings over his last 10 starts. Mikolas will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Nationals.