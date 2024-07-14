Mikolas (7-8) allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Cubs.

Four of the eight hits Mikolas allowed were homers, including two by Pete Crow-Armstrong. Prior to Sunday, Mikolas had allowed just one homer over his last six starts, though this was the fourth time this season he's given up multiple long balls. The veteran right-hander concludes the first half with a 5.13 ERA, which would be his worst in six seasons as a Cardinal, while adding a 1.22 WHIP and 77:18 K:BB through 112.1 innings through 20 starts.