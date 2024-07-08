Mikolas (7-7) earned the win Monday at Washington, allowing six hits with no walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander posted his second scoreless outing and 11th quality start of the season with this 93-pitch performance. Mikolas allowed just one extra-base hit -- a double by Keibert Ruiz in the fourth -- working around five singles en route to his 61st career win. The 35-year-old now owns a 4.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 75:18 K:BB across 107 innings this season. He is currently not scheduled to make another start until after the All-Star break.