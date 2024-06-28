Mikolas (6-7) was hit with the loss against the Reds on Thursday, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits and one walk over 4.1 inning. He struck out one.

Things got ugly in a hurry for Mikolas as the veteran gave up runs in each of the first five innings before finally being relieved by John King with one out in the fifth. The nine earned runs allowed easily marked a season high for the right-hander, as did the 12 hits he surrendered. Mikolas had gone at least six innings in six consecutive starts coming in, allowing three or fewer runs in five of those outings. Thursday also marked his first loss since May 31 against the Phillies.