Mikolas (6-6) earned the win against the Giants on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Mikolas struggled early, allowing three runs in the first inning and another in the third. He bounced back with three perfect frames and departed with a 7-4 lead at the conclusion of the sixth. Mikolas broke a streak of five consecutive quality starts but was still able to earn his third victory in his past four starts. The 35-year-old now owns a 4.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 67:17 K:BB and lines up to face the Reds next week.