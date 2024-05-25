Mikolas and the Cardinals won't play the Cubs on Friday due to inclement weather, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cubs and Cardinals will make up Friday's game as part of a doubleheader July 13, meanwhile Mikolas' next start will be pushed back to Saturday, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
