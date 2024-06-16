Mikolas (5-6) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Mikolas held the Cubs scoreless through six, then was pulled following a one-out double by Ian Happ in the seventh. Happ later came around to score, but the Cardinals held the Cubs scoreless the rest of the way to secure the fifth win of the season for Mikolas. It was the second straight start Mikolas entered the seventh having allowed zero runs and the fifth straight quality start for Mikolas who holds a 2.58 ERA and 0.73 WHIP over 31.1 innings during that stretch. The 35-year-old veteran will look to continue to turn back the clock in his next start, currently slated to take place next weekend when the Giants make their way to St. Louis.