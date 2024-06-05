Mikolas (4-6) earned the win Wednesday over the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out three.

Mikolas shut out Houston through his first four innings, ultimately allowing both runs on back-to-back solo homers to Yainer Diaz and Trey Cabbage in the fifth. While it's Mikolas' first win since May 12, the veteran right-hander has now delivered quality starts in three straight outings and five of his last seven starts. After a rough start to the year, Mikolas has lowered his ERA to 5.32 with a 1.28 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB across 71 innings. He'll look to build on his recent success in his next start, currently scheduled for early next week at home versus Pittsburgh.